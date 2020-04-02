FaceTime mit iOS 13.4 und macOS 10.15.4 nicht mehr mit alten Geräten kompatibel

Apple veröffentlichte vergangene Woche die Updates auf iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4 und macOS 10.15.4. In der Folge stellten einige Nutzer erstaunt fest, dass die aktualisierten Geräte nun nicht mehr mit älterer Hardware kompatibel ist.

Betroffen sind Nutzer von iOS 9.3.5 und iOS 9.3.6. Dies sind die letzten kompatiblen Betriebssystemversionen für Geräte wie das iPad 2, das iPad der dritten Generation, das iPhone 4S oder das iPad mini und der iPod touch der fünften Generation.

Ältere Geräte verweigern Kommunikation mit neuen

Wenn nun Nutzer mit iOS 13.4 versuchen ein FaceTime-Gespräch (ganz gleich ob Audio oder Video) mit einem iOS 9.3.5 oder iOS 9.3.6 Gerät zu führen, funktioniert das nun nicht mehr.

Apple empfiehlt in diesen Fällen das „Update“ des Betriebssystems. Für Nutzer der betroffenen Geräte gibt es jedoch kein neues Update mehr.

Nutzer beschweren sich öffentlich

In der Folge gab es einige Hinweise in den sozialen Netzwerken. Auf Twitter wandten sich eine ganze Reihe von Nutzern an den Apple-Support.

@AppleSupport @Apple I need to submit a bug report regarding FaceTime connectivity and have it escalated to engineering. FaceTime Audio and Video calls are not connecting between devices currently running iOS 13.4 and older devices running iOS 9.3.5/9.3.6. — Ibrahim Homsi (@ibrahimhomsi) March 26, 2020

@AppleSupport updated my iPhone and iPad to iOS 13.4 yesterday and now cannot FaceTime my mother who has my old ipad3. She is in isolation due to her health and Covid19 and we have no way to FaceTime her now. Please fix this ASAP. — Neil B (@bertrum) March 28, 2020

@AppleSupport Since updating my iPhone 11 Pro and iPad Air 2 to 13.4 I can no longer FaceTime an old iPad running iOS 9, one that my elderly grandparents are using during this difficult time.Just says “connecting”, thx for that Apple.This really needs a fix ASAP. #CoronaLockdown — Ali Kahn (@aKahnR) March 27, 2020

@AppleSupport Hey Apple, since iOS 13.4 i can‘t call an iOS 9 Device over Facetime. That‘s a real Problem at these Days because it‘s the only way for me and my 2 childs to see our 90yrs. young Mother/Grandmother. Please fix. 🙏 — Jonny Castaway (@jonnycastaway) March 27, 2020

Doch auch in anderen Foren, in Apples Support-Community und auf Reddit gibt es Fragen und Kritik.

Die Frage ist natürlich, „warum“ Apple die Kompatibilität entfernte? Handelt es sich womöglich nur um ein Versehen? In Zeiten von Heimarbeit oder „Social Distancing“.

Mit iOS 13.3.1 oder macOS 10.13.5 kann man die „älteren“ Geräte übrigen per FaceTime noch „anrufen“.