FaceTime mit iOS 13.4 und macOS 10.15.4 nicht mehr mit alten Geräten kompatibel

Apple veröffentlichte vergangene Woche die Updates auf iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4 und macOS 10.15.4. In der Folge stellten einige Nutzer erstaunt fest, dass die aktualisierten Geräte nun nicht mehr mit älterer Hardware kompatibel ist.

Betroffen sind Nutzer von iOS 9.3.5 und iOS 9.3.6. Dies sind die letzten kompatiblen Betriebssystemversionen für Geräte wie das iPad 2, das iPad der dritten Generation, das iPhone 4S oder das iPad mini und der iPod touch der fünften Generation.

Ältere Geräte verweigern Kommunikation mit neuen

Wenn nun Nutzer mit iOS 13.4 versuchen ein FaceTime-Gespräch (ganz gleich ob Audio oder Video) mit einem iOS 9.3.5 oder iOS 9.3.6 Gerät zu führen, funktioniert das nun nicht mehr.

Apple empfiehlt in diesen Fällen das „Update“ des Betriebssystems. Für Nutzer der betroffenen Geräte gibt es jedoch kein neues Update mehr.

Nutzer beschweren sich öffentlich

In der Folge gab es einige Hinweise in den sozialen Netzwerken. Auf Twitter wandten sich eine ganze Reihe von Nutzern an den Apple-Support.

Doch auch in anderen Foren, in Apples Support-Community und auf Reddit gibt es Fragen und Kritik.

Die Frage ist natürlich, „warum“ Apple die Kompatibilität entfernte? Handelt es sich womöglich nur um ein Versehen? In Zeiten von Heimarbeit oder „Social Distancing“.

Mit iOS 13.3.1 oder macOS 10.13.5 kann man die „älteren“ Geräte übrigen per FaceTime noch „anrufen“.

