Bugfix-Updates erlaubt: Apple nimmt Änderungen am App Store vor
Im Rahmen der WWDC 2020 kündigte Apple an, die Prozedur rund um App-Updates im App Store zu erneuern. Die neuen „Möglichkeiten“ für Entwickler sind nun in Kraft getreten. Unter anderem können Updates zur Fehlerbehebung ohne vorherige Prüfung direkt vorgenommen werden.
Für Nutzer und Entwickler war es gleichsam ärgerlich. Ein Update einer App enthielt Fehler. Doch auf eine weitere Aktualisierung musste man noch warten, da Apple das erneute Update erst noch durchwinken musste. Das ist nun vorbei. Eine Ausnahme macht Apple lediglich, wenn es App-Updates gibt, die rechtliche Konsequenzen nach sich ziehen würden.
Entwickler dürfen Vorschläge zur Verbesserung machen
Darüber hinaus erlaubt Apple nun aber Entwicklern die Gestaltung von Regeln im App Store in Frage zu stellen. Sie können Vorschläge einreichen, wie man den App Store und die Entwicklung von Apps besser machen könnte. Darüber informierte Apple jüngst die Entwickler.
„The App Store is dedicated to providing a great experience for everyone. To continue offering a safe place for users to download apps and helping you successfully develop apps that are secure, high-quality, reliable, and respectful of user privacy, we’ve updated the app review process as announced at WWDC20. For apps that are already on the App Store, bug fixes will no longer be delayed over guideline violations except for those related to legal issues. You’ll instead be able to address guideline violations in your next submission. And now, in addition to appealing decisions about whether an app violates guidelines, you can suggest changes to the guidelines. We also encourage you to submit your App Store and Apple development platform suggestions so we can continue to improve experiences for the developer community.“
Apple
Unterhalb dieses Beitrags fügte Apple noch einen Link hinzu, damit Entwickler Feedback abgeben können. Diese Art der Kommunikation kommt für Epic Games wohl zu spät.